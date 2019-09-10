ESIC IMO Result 2019 declared at esic.nic.in. Here's how to check the result

ESIC IMO Result 2019: The final result for the Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) 2019 exam has been declared by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Candidates who have given the exam can check the ESIC IMO 2019 result through the official website-- esic.nic.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) for ESIC IMO was held on December 26, 2018. The result for the written test was out in February and the candidates who have qualified the exam were able to appear in the interview round.

How to check ESIC IMO 2019 Result?

Visit the official website-- esic.nic.in

Click on 'Recruitment'.

Click on the region or state you have appeared from.

Download the PDF file and take a print of the result for future use.

ESIC IMO 2019 | Salary

The selected candidates will get Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 1,77,500 per month.

