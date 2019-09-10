Image Source : FILE NTA UGC-NET 2019: Online registration for December UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET tests begins; details inside

NTA UGC-NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened its online registration process for the UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examinations. The UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held from December 2 to December 6, 2019, while the CSIR UGC NET is going to be held on December 15, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official website-- nta.ac.in or ntanet .nic.in. The application process is open until October 9, 2019.

Besides UGC NET December 2019 examination, NTA has also released the exam schedule for the CSIR UGC NET 2019. The CBT for the CSIR UGC NET 2019 examination will be held on 15 December and candidates can download the admit card from November 9, 2019, onwards.

NTA UGC-NET 2019 | Eligibility Criteria

The UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The candidates who will clear the exam, are eligible to apply for the Assistant Lectureship or JRF posts.

Candidates below the age of 28 are eligible to apply for JRF post. The Assistant Lectureship post does not have any age cap.

Eligibility for CSIR-UGC NET

The CSIR exam is conducted for certifying the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. Candidates who will appear for CSIR-UGC NET exam can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2019 exam?

1. Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on ‘UGC NET December 2018’

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Fill in the required details

5. Upload your documents are mentioned

6. Pay the requisite amount of fee

7. Click on submit

8. Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam?

1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or csirhrdg.res.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'CSIR NET 2019' link available.

3. You will be redirected to a new window 'Enter the correct personal details'

4. Fill in the required details

5. Pay the requisite amount of fee

6. Click on submit

7. Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference

Apart from this, the NTA will also begin the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for MBA Admission.

NTA UGC-NET 2019 | Important Points

The candidates can apply for UGC-NET, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination through online mode only.

The Application Form other than online mode will not be accepted, in any case. Candidates can submit only one application for the examination. Online Application Form submission may be done by accessing NTA website-- ntanet.nic.in only.

The candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given in the Information Bulletin and on NTA's website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

The candidates must ensure that e-mail address and the mobile number provided in the Online Application Form must be valid and their own as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA on the e-mail address or SMS on given Mobile Number only.

