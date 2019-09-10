NTA UGC NET 2019

NTA UGC NET 2019: Application for December session begins. Here are some IMPORTANT details

The application for UGC NET 2019 December session began on September 9 at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) – ntanet.nic.in . Candidates who want to appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test can apply for the same on or before October 9 by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access to the application page.

Direct link to NTA UGC NET 2019

The National Testing Agency or NTA is the examination conducting body. Candidates check below the stepwise procedure to fill UGC NET 2019 application form for December session. The NET 2019 examination is scheduled to be held in a computer-based mode in two slots from December 2 to 6.

NTA UGC NET 2019 | Steps to be followed for application.

Candidates must register before the application process in case they are applying for the first time. Here we tell you the stepwise procedure to fill UGC NET 2019 application form for December session. While those who have already registered can directly apply for the UGC NET 2019 December session.

Step 1 – UGC NET Registration:

Visit the official website -- ntanet.nic.in.

Enter your details required for UGC NET Registration.

Click on Submit button.

Step 2 – Filling UGC NET Application Form:

Log in with your registration ID and Password.

Enter details such as exam centre preference, opted subject for UGC NET, subject studied at PG level, category from which they belong.

Step 3 – Uploading Scanned Images:

Upload your scanned photograph in the specified format and dimensions.

Upload your scanned signature in the specified format and dimensions.

Step 4 – UGC NET Application Fee Payment:

Candidates will have to pay application fee which is the final step of the application process. They can check the official notification for the details regarding application fees.