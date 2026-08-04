'Gungi Gudiya' remark on Sunetra Pawar sparks political row in Maharashtra as NCP hits back at Congress

Mumbai:

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after the state Congress referred to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) during its criticism of her recent public appearances. The remark has triggered a sharp backlash from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which accused the Congress of insulting women and lowering the standards of political discourse. The controversy comes at a time when speculation over a possible reunion of the two NCP factions continues to dominate Maharashtra's politics, adding another layer to the ongoing political developments in the state.

The Maharashtra Congress raised questions over Sunetra Pawar's recent press conference and her visit to Beed, asking how long she would continue to remain a "gungi gudiya". The party's criticism was aimed at what it described as her silence on key issues during public interactions. The remark immediately drew strong objections from leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

NCP accuses Congress of insulting women

Responding to the Congress statement, NCP leaders said the Congress once had a distinct political culture and maintained certain standards of public discourse, but had now drifted away from its ideology and values.

The party accused the Congress of disrespecting women by using such language against a woman leader. According to NCP leaders, the choice of words reflected the Congress' mindset and exposed its declining political standards. They also alleged that the Maharashtra Congress leadership had fallen into the wrong hands, resulting in deteriorating political language and conduct. The exchange has intensified the political confrontation between the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Rohit Pawar backs Congress' context behind the remark

Notably, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar indirectly defended the Congress' stand, saying the context in which the statement was made was more important than the phrase itself. Referring to Sunetra Pawar's recent press conference, Rohit Pawar said that Minister Dhananjay Munde interrupted and silenced her while she was responding to a journalist's question. He argued that had Ajit Pawar been present, he would have asked Munde to stop intervening.

According to Rohit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar should have asserted herself and prevented Dhananjay Munde from interrupting. He added that calling someone a "gungi gudiya" could be viewed both positively and negatively. "It can be seen positively because former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also once called a 'gungi gudiya', but she later proved herself through her leadership," he said.

Political row erupts amid merger buzz between NCP factions

The controversy has surfaced at a time when discussions over a possible merger between the two NCP factions continue to gain traction. Reports suggest that the issue has been discussed at the highest levels within the NDA, although no official confirmation has been made. Recently, Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that if and when the merger of the two NCP factions takes place, the decision would be made under the guidance of party chief Sunetra Pawar. His remarks came shortly after NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar dismissed speculation about an imminent reunification of the two factions.

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