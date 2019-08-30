SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 released at ssc.nic.in. Check exam centre; direct link to download here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 released

The SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website. Candidates who have qualified SSC Tier 1 Exam 2018-19 can download their admit card through the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Exam 2019 for Central Region is scheduled to be held from September 11, 2019, to September 14, 2019, at various exam centres.

The SSC CGL Exam 2019 call letter for other zones will be soon activated on their respective websites. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the commission can release the admit card anytime on its regional websites.

On 26 August, the commission had released the SSC CGL 2018-19 Marks of all candidates. Candidates who had successfully qualified the first round now can appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019 on the scheduled date.

SSC CGL Tier 2 2019 | Exam details

The exam consists of objective type (MCQs) 100 questions of 200 Marks.

The total duration for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019 will be 2 hours.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2019

1. Visit the official website of your concerned SSC

2. Click 'SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019'

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit

4. The admit card will be displayed on your screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 | Direct Link