Karnataka KEA PGCET result 2026 OUT for MBA, MCA, MTech; know how to download scorecard PDF

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 results for candidates who appeared for MBA, MCA and MTech entrance examinations. The PGCET result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the candidates can check and download PGCET scorecard PDF on the official portal. The PGCET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download KEA PGCET scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download Karnataka PGCET scorecard on the official portal - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download Karnataka PGCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and click on PGCET scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. Karnataka KEA PGCET scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save KEA PGCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Ways to download KEA PGCET scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on Karnataka PGCET scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Karnataka KEA PGCET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KEA PGCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

KEA PGCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, other details.

How to download Karnataka PGCET roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can download KEA PGCET roll-number wise list PDF on the official portal - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download KEA PGCET roll-number wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and click on roll number-wise list PDF link. KEA PGCET roll-number wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KEA PGCET roll-number wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on KEA PGCET roll number-wise PDF list PDF link KEA PGCET roll number-wise PDF list will appear on the screen for download Save KEA PGCET roll-number wise list PDF and take a print out.

For details on KEA PGCET result 2026, please visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

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