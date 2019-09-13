SSC Recruitment 2019: Attention job applicants! SSC to offer over 1 lakh jobs for these posts; check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to invite multiple applications for over 1 lakh within a year. SSC is rapidly conducting exams and declaring its results. By June 2020 SCC will provide 1,05,338 jobs to the youth.

To fill these seats, job application for the various posts has been invited. From June 2019 to June 2020, SSC is inviting applications several departments like-- CGL (Combined Graduate Level), CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level), MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Hindi Translator, JE ( Junior Engineer), Stenographer, Constable in Paramilitary force, SI (Sub Inspector) in Delhi Police and others.

In fact, the exam for the recruitment for some of these posts has already begun while exam for the remaining will start soon. According to reports, the exams and results for these 1 lakh posts will be conducted and declared before June 2020.

SSC Mid-Level Director Rahul Sachan said to complete the recruitment procedure on time, proper planning and preparation have been done.

SSC 2019 Jobs:

Meanwhile, at present SSC has invited applications for the post of 1351 Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2019 & Selection Post VII 2019, salary up to Rs 1 lakh.

Vacancy Details:

Post: Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

Pay Scale: 35400 –112400/- Level-6

Post: Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Pay Scale: 35400 –112400/- Level-6

Post: Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Pay Scale: 35400 –112400/- Level-6

Post: Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted/not yet adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT

Pay Scale: 35400 –112400/- Level-6

Post: Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices

Pay Scale: 44900- 142400/- Level-7

Post: Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI)

Pay Scale: 47600- 151100/- Level-8

Application fee: Pay the exam fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, and Net Banking.

For gen/ OBC: Rs 100/-

For SC/ ST: Nil



Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: 27 August 2019

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 26 September 2019

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: 28 September 2019

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: 30 September 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 26 November 2019

Official Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer



How to Apply: The interested candidates may apply online through SSC’s website ssc.nic.in from Aug 27, 2019, to September 26, 2019

Job Location: All India

Selection Process for SSC JHT Vacancy: Selection will be based on Paper- I (computer-based exam) and Paper-II (descriptive).

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: NEW NOTIFICATION out! Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply online

ALSO READ: RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! NTPC CBT 1 exam delayed; Railway board likely to release Admit Card by THIS month