JEE Main 2020: Online registration process begins today at jeemain.nic.in; check details inside

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to start the online application process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 today on its official website.

Students who want to appear for the examinations can visit the official website-- jeemain.nic.in to submit the JEE Main 2020 online application form. The JEE Main 2020 application forms will be available in the online mode only.

As per the notification, the online registration for the JEE Main 2020 exam will be closed on September 30. Candidates are advised to apply for the exam before the closing of the application for NTA JEE 2020 Main exam.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting this page. Direct link to download JEE Main 2020 application form will be available here, once it is activated.

JEE Main 2020 | Important dates

Registration starts- September 2, 2019

Last date to apply- September 30, 2019

How to register for JEE Main 2020 online?

The application process for JEE Main 2020 will be divided into four steps for a better understanding of the candidates. Students applying for JEE Main 2020 can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process of JEE Main 2020.

1. Visit official website-- jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on ‘JEE Main 2020 January session’

3. Enter all the required details

4. Upload the scanned copies of documents required

5. Pay the requisite amount of application fees

6. Preview the filled application form and correct mistakes, if any

7. Submit the form and take a printout of your application form

JEE Main 2020 Application Form | DIRECT LINK

Click here to check application form (to be activated soon)

About JEE (Main) April 2020 Exam:

Registration process for JEE Main April session will begin from February 7 to March 7, 2020. The admit card for the same will be available from March 16.

