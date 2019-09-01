TNPSC Goup VI Exam 2019: Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services exam for over 6000 vacancies today, check details

TNPSC Goup VI Exam 2019: The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services exam for various group 4 posts is going to be held today. The exam will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to select candidates for the recruitment of 6491 vacancies. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam | Vacancy details

TNPSC will fill up vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam | Salary details

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam 2019 | About and types of question papers

The question paper set for the exam will be of two types. Both the exams will consist of general studies, aptitude and mental ability. The only difference will be of language section-- type 1 will be English and type II will be Tamil.

There will be total 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam 2019 | Banned items

No electronic gadgets are allowed in the exam. Candidates should avoid wearing metallic objects or accessories too much. According to the official notification, behavioural conduct inside the examination hall is also under the supervision and candidates found misbehaving or cheating will have to face strict actions.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam 2019 | Reporting time

The candidates will have to enter their respective examination centres 30 minutes before the exam begins. Based on rules, the gates will be closed 10 minutes ahead of time. Candidates should report ahead in time for security and checking procedures.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam 2019 | Helpline number

In case of any problem, candidates need to connect directly with the authorities. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Office Toll-Free No.1800 425 1002 on all working days from 10 am to 5.45 pm or through e-mail id, contacttnpsc@gmail.com

TNPSC Goup VI Exam | Selection Process

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.

TNPSC Goup VI Exam | About

Last year, the exam was conducted in February and the result was declared in the month of July. This year, the recruitment was notified in June.

The examination will be conducted at 5,575 locations across the State. As per the reports, 16.29 lakh candidates have applied for the Group IV 2019 examinations.

The number of women applied for the examination is 9.2 lakh. As many as 7.09 lakh men and 36 candidates of the third gender will appear for the examination.

