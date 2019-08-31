Assam University Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor posts at aus.ac.in before last date

Assam University Recruitment 2019: Assam University has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor post. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on the official website-- aus.ac.in on or before September 6, 2019.

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Important date

Last date for submission of application- September 6, 2019

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Assistant Professor– 26 Post

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Masters Degree with 55% marks and should have NET/ PhD in relevant subject from a recognized University. However, the candidates having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned subject are exempted from NET for PG level teaching.

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Salary

Selected candidate can get a remuneration of Rs 1500 per lecture with a ceiling of Rs 50,000 per month.

Assam University Recruitment 2019| Fee details

Candidates should have to pay Rs 1000 (Fee relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per the rules) for registration.

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | How to apply

Candidates can apply by sending their filled up application form to the address The Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Assam University, Silcher- 788011, Cachar, Assam on or before September 6, 2019.