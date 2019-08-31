Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Career News
  5. Assam University Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor posts at aus.ac.in before last date

Assam University Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor posts at aus.ac.in before last date

Assam University has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on the official website-- aus.ac.in on or before September 6, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2019 12:06 IST
Representative News Image

Assam University Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor posts at aus.ac.in before last date

Assam University Recruitment 2019: Assam University has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor post. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on the official website-- aus.ac.in on or before September 6, 2019.

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Important date

Last date for submission of application- September 6, 2019

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Assistant Professor– 26 Post

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Masters Degree with 55% marks and should have NET/ PhD in relevant subject from a recognized University. However, the candidates having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned subject are exempted from NET for PG level teaching.

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | Salary 

Selected candidate can get a remuneration of Rs 1500 per lecture with a ceiling of Rs 50,000 per month.

Assam University Recruitment 2019|  Fee details

Candidates should have to pay Rs 1000 (Fee relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per the rules) for registration.

Assam University Recruitment 2019 | How to apply 

Candidates can apply by sending their filled up application form to the address The Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Assam University, Silcher- 788011, Cachar, Assam on or before September 6, 2019.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCalcutta University B.A, B.Sc. 2nd Semester Result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in. Direct link here Next Story  