IBPS Mains Result 2020: Final results for IBPS Clerk, PO and SO declared at ibps.in | Direct link

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: The result for IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 has been announced on Thursday by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can visit the official website using the below link to check their result.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today has released the final result for IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 for the post of Specialist Officer and Probationary Officer/Management Trainee and mains exam result along with scores for the post of Clerk.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam on February 28 can now check their results by using their login credentials. The window for checking the result online is between April 1 and April 30.

Candidates can visit the official website using the below link to check their result and download IBPS Clerk Result, IBPS PO Result, IBPS SO Result from the official IBPS website - ibps.in.

All the shortlisted candidates will now provisionally allotted to banks across country.

How to Download IBPS Result 2021 for Clerk, PO and SO ?

Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on the link - ‘Click Here to View your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP Clerks-X’or ‘Click here to View your Combined Result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP SPL-X’ or ‘Click here to View your Combined Result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP PO / MT-X’

A new page will open where you are required to enter your application number, date of birth and captcha.

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS Result 2021

Here is the direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains result:

IBPS Result Link is available from 01 April to 30 April 202

The IBPS CRP Clerk-X selection process is being done for the recruitment of 2557 clerk posts in various public sector banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sindh Bank.

The preliminary examination was conducted on 5, 12 and 13 December 2020 as per IBPS clerk recruitment schedule. The results of the preliminary examination were declared on 10 February 2021

