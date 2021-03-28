Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET PG 2021: Fee payment window reopens. Check details

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the NEET PG 2021 fee payment window today (March 28). Candidates who still have not made the payment of NEET-PG examination fees can check the official notice on the official website-- natboard.edu.in. The payment window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 will remain open till 3 pm on March 30.

The application process for the NEET postgraduate entrance exam started on February 23 and ended on March 21.

The decision to reopen the payment window was taken as the payment of 1063 applicants till the date was pending. The NBE has given another chance for these candidates to make the required payment towards examination fees in order to complete the process of application submission.

These applicants shall be able to choose ‘Others’ option for the preferred test city which shall then be allocated by NBE within their State of Correspondence address, subject to availability of testing nodes. Any change in information provided in the application form could also be made during this window itself. No separate “edit window” shall be given.

NEET PG 2021 Fee Payment: Official notice

Click here for NEET PG 2021 fee payment notice

The NBE will conduct the NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card for the NEET PG will be released on April 12. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.

Till now a total of 1,74,886 applications have been received for the examination. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the 2021 academic session.

