DUET Answer Key 2019 to be released today. Here's how to download from du.ac.in

Image Source : PTI DUET Answer Key 2019 to be released today

Delhi University is slated to release the DUET Answer Key 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the Delhi University examinations are advised to check the official website du.ac.in. The DUET 2019 exams were conducted between July 7 to 8.

Students should also note that the answers will be released in online mode.

How to download DUET 2019 Answer Key

1. Visit the official website du.ac.in

2. Click on 'DUET Answer Key 2019'

3. You'll be directed to a new page

4. Enter your application number, date of birth and other required details

5. The DUET 2019 answer key will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the answer key and take a print for future reference

DUET 2019 Answer Key: Re-evaluation

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers released in the official DUET 2019 answer key will be allowed to raise objections on the same from July 12 to July 20, 2019. For the procedure, candidates are advised to follow the instructions provided on the official website.