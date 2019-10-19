Aadhaar Recruitment 2019: Job Alert! UIDAI vacancies announced for this post; check details

Image Source : TWITTER/@UIDAI Aadhaar Recruitment 2019: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for the post of Content Writer. Interested candidates can apply online for the post on or before October 31.

UIDAI recruitment 2019 | Important Dates

Last date to submit application form- October 31

UIDAI recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification

Candidates must be graduate with a PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. Apart from this, applicants must have a degree of Bachelors or Masters in Mass Communication or Marketing or English can also apply.

However, candidates from other streams with relevant work experience can also apply for the above-said post.

UIDAI Recruitment 2019 | Work Experience

Applicants must have a minimum work experience of 2 to 4 years.

UIDAI Recruitment 2019 | Work Criteria

Candidates must possess impeccable grammatical abilities in both English and Hindi language as well as flawless spelling.

Applicants must have strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

He/ She should also have good research and learning skills.

The proficiency in MS Word and Google Docs is a must.

Applicants must have prior experience in online marketing and social media writing.

Candidates should have an eagerness to research and self-educate on important brand-related topics.

UIDAI Recruitment 2019 | Job Function

Candidates will be recruited for writing or editing purpose. The job is of contractual type. On selection, the candidate will get a contract of two years.

UIDAI Recruitment 2019 | Job Location

The selected applicants will have to work in New Delhi.

UIDAI Recruitment 2019 | Job Profile

1. Applicants must understand the brand identity of Aadhaars, captures and hones brand voice, and follow the existing branding guidelines.

2. He/She must be able to write sharp, catchy and authentic copy for social media posts as also for display advertising.

3. The person’s writing should be well informative and well-researched.

4. Selected candidates will have to work closely with creative designers on page layout, content organization, and graphics.

How to apply for UIDAI's Aadhaar Recruitment 2019

Interested candidates can apply from the respective links given below:

UIDAI's Aadhaar Recruitment 2019: Apply Now

