Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019: Apply for Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager vacancies; check details

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Deputy General Manager and Assistant Manager Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the respective post through offline mode on or before 21 October 2019.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates

Last date to apply: October 21

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Deputy General Manager (Environment): 01 Post

Assistant Manager (Environment): 02 Posts

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Deputy General Manager (Environment): ME/M. Tech/PG Diploma in Environmental Engineering/Environmental Management. The qualification must be from a Government recognized University with minimum 60% marks. Preparation of EIA work/reports for various construction/metro/railway/highway/building projects (JICA, ADB etc. funded projects), Environment clearances for Class A and B projects, and Land Acquisition. Environment, Health and Safety Management (Systems, Certifications etc.): involving preparation of documents for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, and ISO 50001. Green Building; Knowledge about requirements of green building as per IGBC norms.

Assistant Manager (Environment): ME/M. Tech/PG Diploma in Environmental Engineering/Environmental Management. Qualification must be from a Govt. recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks. Officer of Government Organization/PSUs in CDA pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 (GP-7600) with a total of 9 years’ service at Gazetted/Executive level in any Govt. Organization or PSU.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019 | Salary details

Officer of Government Organization/PSUs in CDA pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 (GP-6600) with a total 9 years’ service at Gazetted/Executive level in any Government Organization or PSU with minimum 4 years’ service at Sr. Scale (Rs. 15600-39100) (GP – 6600).

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019 | Official Notification

Check Here

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2019 | Website

Direct Link

How to Apply for Delhi Metro (DMRC) Recruitment 2019

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Offline on or before October 21, 2019.

