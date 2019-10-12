UPSC Recruitment 2019: Over 80 vacancies up for grabs; Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Good news! Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for over 80 vacancies. UPSC has notified 86 vacancies for the post of Botanist, Legal Officer and others on its official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested in the UPSC Recruitment 2019 can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 31, 2019.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates

Online application starts: October 11

October 11 Last date for online application submission: October 31

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy Details

Botanist – 13 Posts

Legal Officer – 6 Posts

Joint Assistant Director – 13 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesia) – 20 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Bio-Chemistry) – 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology) – 1 Post

Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine) – 3 Posts

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine) – 15 Posts

Specialist Grade III (General Surgery) – 9 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Neuro Surgery)– 5 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics Surgery)– 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Botanist: Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Botany/ Horticulture/ Life Sciences/ Agriculture from a recognized University.

Legal Officer: Candidate must have a Master Degree inLaw with specialization in International Law or International Relations from a recognized University.

Joint Assistant Director: B.Tech/ BE or BSc. (Eng.) degree in Electronics or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Communication or Information Technology or Computer Science or Information and Communication Technology or Electrical Engineering with telecommunication as a special subject from a recognised University.

Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesia/Bio-Chemistry/Cardiology/Forensic Medicine/General Medicine/Neuro Surgery/Paediatrics Surgery): Candidate must have an MBBS Degree along with Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit

Botanist, Joint Assistant Director: 30 years

Legal Officer: 40 years

Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesia/Bio-Chemistry/Cardiology/Forensic Medicine/General Medicine/Neuro Surgery/Paediatrics Surgery): 45 years

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2019

1. Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" tab

3. Under the recruitment tab, click on "Online Recruitment Application"

4. A list of vacancies will appear on the screen

5. Select the post which you want to apply for and click on "Apply Now"

