Uttar Pradesh: Clerk attempts to set ablaze power department engineer in Bareilly

An executive engineer of the Power Department was on Thursday attacked by a clerk who allegedly tried to set him ablaze, police said. Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said Clerk Rajiv Tiwari had some dispute with Executive Engineer Anil Garg after which he allegedly attacked him with a knife.

When he ran out of his chamber, Tiwari tried to set him ablaze after sprinkling petrol, he said, adding that he was saved by those present on the occasion.

The engineer was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR was registered against Tiwari and police are trying to arrest him.

(With PTI inputs)

