Man sets wife, 3-yr-old daughter on fire in Haryana's Rohtak

Image Source : FILE Woman, her 3-year-old daughter die after husband sets them on fire in Haryana

A woman and her three-year-old daughter died after her husband allegedly set them on fire in their house in Haryana’s Rohtak district, a police official said on Wednesday. The man’s youngest daughter, who is two years old, suffered burn injuries in the incident, which took place on Tuesday, and was hospitalized.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested and booked for murder and other charges on the complaint of the 28-year-old woman's father Mahendra, Station House Officer (SHO), Old Subzi Mandi, Kuldeep Singh said.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning, he said over phone.

The SHO said when police received information about the incident, they rushed to the house and found the charred bodies of the woman, Manju, and her daughter on a cot, while another girl was outside the room.

The girl had suffered burn injuries, he said, adding that the house had also caught fire.

Rajesh, a labourer, fled after the incident. He was arrested from Rohtak on Tuesday, the SHO, said.

The accused attacked a police party with stones, resisting arrest, Singh said, adding that Rajesh was overpowered and apprehended.

He has also been booked for attempt to murder for attacking the police party, he said.

Singh said that the two-year-old girl is out of danger.

In his complaint, Mahendra alleged that Rajesh had been harassing Manju since their marriage nearly seven years ago.

The complainant has alleged that it was Rajesh who had set his family on fire.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage