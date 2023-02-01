Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka shocker: Bengaluru man arrested for allegedly raping 3-year-old

Karnataka : A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday. The toddler was found dead on Monday night after which the police lodged a suspicious death case.

According to the sources, the 26-year-old accused and the girl child's mother were in a relation for a year and the latter was living with him after she left her husband.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he committed the crime under the influence of marijuana. The post-mortem reports later confirmed that the girl was raped and killed.

The police immediately arrested the accused and after being interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

P Krishnakant, DCP South Bengaluru said, "A case has been registered under 376 and 302 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) in Kamakshipalya Police Station.

