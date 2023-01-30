Monday, January 30, 2023
     
Ghaziabad shocker: 13-year-old boy raped by madarsa teacher

Ghaziabad shocker: The accused teacher had brought the victim to the madarsa five months ago to teach him Quran. The boy somehow managed to call his father and narrated his ordeal.

Raju Kumar Ghaziabad Updated on: January 30, 2023 23:23 IST
The victim used to live at the Madarsa.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The victim used to live at the Madarsa.

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy who studied and lived in a madarsa in Loni was raped by his teacher, said a police official on Monday.

The accused teacher had brought the boy to the madarsa five months ago to teach him Quran.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said accused Mamoon is a native of Baghpat district. The boy in the complaint alleged that the teacher sodomised him.

How the matter came to light?

He escaped Monday morning by managing to get a mobile phone from a stranger outside the madarsa and calling his father.

His father reached Loni in the evening and lodged a complaint against Mamoon, following which he was booked under section 377 of the IPC and sections of POCSO Act.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, the ACP said.

Two police teams have been deployed to nab the teacher who remains at large, he added.

(With PTI input)

