Delhi: 12-year-old boy raped by Madrasa’s Ulema in Sarai Rohilla, case registered under POCSO Act

A 12-year-old boy was raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla Police Station area, said police official on Thursday.

“The accused Md Isran is absconding and teams of police are on his lookout,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North Delhi.

“Police filed an FIR under POCSO Act and 377, 506 sections of IPC. The accused committed unnatural sex with the victim several times after sedating him, he added.

The rape with a boy came just a day after a 17-year-old girl was attacked by bike-borne boy in Delhi's Dwarka district, resulting in injuries to both of her eyes. According to the reports, the incident happened around 7:30 am and the victim has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital. According to Delhi Police, it received a call regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of PS Mohan Garden at around 9 am. During the incident, the victim was accompanied by her younger sister when two men on a bike threw acid and fled away.

According to the initial investigation, the girl had befriended the main accused, who is also a minor, a month back, police said.

