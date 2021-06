Delhi: E-rickshaw driver stabs woman multiple times, held

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI According to the police, the accused was previously involved in 11 other criminal cases.

An e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times over a monetary dispute, officials said on Friday.

The police said they received information about the incident at 8.17 pm on Thursday.

The woman was taken to BSA Hospital in Rohini and later she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

The accused, identified as Naresh alias Raju, is the woman's neighbour and they knew each other for the past eight months.

A quarrel ensued between the two over a monetary dispute on Thursday, following which he stabbed her multiple times, the police said, adding that the statement of the woman is yet to be taken which will further clear the motive.

The accused was arrested late Thursday night during a raid and a blood-stained knife was recovered on his instance, they said.

According to the police, Naresh was previously involved in 11 other criminal cases.