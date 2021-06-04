Delhi: Man dials police threatening to kill Prime Minister, arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Man dials police threatening to kill PM, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a man for making a call to police wherein he threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to police, the arrested man has been identified as Salman (22).

He made a call to the police last night and said, "I want to kill Modi", prompting the police department to launch an investigation.

The man was arrested from Khajuri Khas area of the national capital. During interrogation, Salman confessed that he had made a call to police, threatening to kill the Prime Minister.

Salman also told police that he has been a drug addict but couldn't find it easily. Therefore, he plotted to return to jail where drugs are easily available. According to police, Salman has several cases against him and was out of bail.

This is not the first time when the police arrested someone for making threat calls to PM Narendra Modi. Earlier in February, police had arrested a man from Puducherry who allegedly posted on social media, Facebook claiming that he would kill the PM if anyone gave him Rs 5 crore.

