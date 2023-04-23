'On all 40 seats in Bihar in 2024...': Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's appeal to people

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Bihar: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday appealed to the people of Bihar to defeat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party on all 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking during the 'Gaurav Yatra' and 'Vijay Utsav' program on Babu Veer Kunwar Singh in Patna, Union Minister said, "...I appeal to all of you to defeat this Firangi-like rule in all 40 seats in 2024... and bring BJP's rule in Bihar in 2025..."

In another jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP state chief Samrat Choudhary said, "Remember friends, Nitish Kumar had said that he would prefer to mix in the soil rather than going with the BJP... you ( Nitish Kumar) stayed with us for 5 years... but we are looking for that soil... I do not have any personal quarrel with Nitish Kumar..."

Meanwhile, a day after Samrat Choudhary vowed to reduce Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party to dust in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Kumar said leaders of the saffron party have become “brainless”.

The JD(U) de facto leader was replying to a query from journalists about Choudhary’s remark that Kumar will be turned to dust (‘mitti mein mila denge’) in the next general elections for his “betrayal”.

“They (BJP) are brainless (Buddhihin) people. Tell him (Samrat Choudhary) to do what he said. I have never used such words in my entire political career. No sensible politicians use such words. I have also worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have a lot of respect for him”.

The state BJP president had said at a function on Saturday that Nitish Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP and joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad to “pursue’ his prime ministerial ambitions.

“With the help of the BJP, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister five times. Now the JD (U) will bite the dust… BJP will grind Nitish Kumar into dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections in Bihar in 2025”.

Nitish had dumped the BJP and formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress and other parties in August 2022.

