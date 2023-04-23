'If someone is trying to break away Ajit Pawar from NCP...': Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar with former Mharashtra home minister Anil Deshmikh at Nagpur Airport, in Nagpur.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said they haven't had any discussions about reports that Ajit Pawar may break away from the party, therefore, it's not right to speak anything about it.

"If someone is trying to break away (Ajit Pawar from NCP), then, it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It isn't right to speak anything on it as we haven't had any discussions regarding this," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar's statement has come amid reports that Ajit Pawar may break away from the NCP. Reports also said that several party (NCP) MLAs are also in touch with the BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Ajit Pawar was capable of becoming Maharashtra chief minister since he has vast administrative experience, the statement coming days after the two engaged in a verbal tussle.

Notably, amid speculation surrounding his next political move, Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would "100 per cent" like to become the chief minister. He had also said that NCP can stake a claim to the post of chief minister "now also" instead of waiting for 2024.

Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, also said some undeserving people had gone on to become CM of the state by engineering splits, an apparent reference to Eknath Shinde whose rebellion along with 40 MLAs in June last year brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Raut also said there is no difference regarding the chief minister's post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the alliance is united and strong.

He asserted that the MVA will come back (to power) in 2024 and it "will look into it (the post of chief minister)".

"Who would not like to be chief minister? And Ajit Pawar is capable of becoming chief minister. He has been in politics for so many years now and has been a minister several times. He holds a record for having served as deputy CM the most number of times. Everyone thinks one should become CM," Raut told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Telangana: 'Countdown for BRS Government has begun' says Amit Shah

ALSO READ | Death warrant of 'Shinde-Fadnavis' govt issued, will collapse in next 15-20 days: Sanjay Raut