Telangana: 'Countdown for BRS Government has begun,' says Amit Shah

Telangana: Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to dethrone K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana. While addressing Vijay Sankalp Saba at Chevella, Shah asserted that the countdown for the BRS government has begun and BJP will not stop until the present regime is dethroned.

Amit Shah at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'

BJP veteran on Sunday was addressing a public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella. Shah further said that if BJP wrests power from BRS and forms a government in Telangana, then reservations for Muslims will be removed. His remark came in view of elections that are due in the southern state later this year.

"Countdown for BRS has begun"

"The countdown for the ruling BRS in Telangana which has been running a corrupt government in the state for the last eight-nine years has begun," Shah said. He alleged the entire world is watching the public outrage against BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) and KCR, as Rao is addressed.

BJP is forming government in Telangana and the corrupt will be put behind bars, he claimed. "Telangana people have come to know about you ( KCR) and your family corruption. To divert attention they made TRS to BRS," Shah said about KCR recently renaming his founded party.

He charged policing and administration in Telangana have been completely politicised and welfare measures which are being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not percolating down to the grassroots. Referring to the arrest of Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently in connection with the case of malpractice after a Class 10 board exam question paper surfaced in an instant messaging app, Shah said party workers won't be cowed down by such acts.

(with inputs from PTI)

