Death warrant of 'Shinde-Fadnavis' govt issued, will collapse in next 15-20 days: Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray camp) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the death warrant of 'Shinde-Fadnavis' government has been issued and only the date has to be announced.

"I already said that the Shinde govt will collapse in February but due to the delay in the Supreme Court judgement, the lifeline of this government has increased. This government will collapse in the next 15-20 days," Sanjay Raut said.

Talking to reporters, Raut said that his party was waiting for the court's order and expecting that justice will be done.

The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against the Thackeray leadership.

“The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it,” Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in February.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.

Shinde later tied-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra. On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The apex court last month reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year's political crisis in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Death threat to PM Modi; Kerala police arrests man for warning suicide bomb attack