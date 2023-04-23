Death threat to PM Modi; Kerala police arrests man for warning suicide bomb attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Death threat to PM Modi; Kerala police arrested man for warning suicide bomb attack

Kerala: A man who allegedly wrote a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the state on April 24 and 25, was arrested on Sunday. Kerala Police informed that the man named Xavier is a Kochi resident who runs a business in the city. Xavier wrote the threatening letter in the name of another person. City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman told PTI that the man was arrested after a probe.



"We have arrested the man after probing the matter in a scientific manner. This was part of a personal vendetta. He wanted the person mentioned in the letter to be arrested," said Raman.

As per the police, the letter was written in Malayalam language and in the name of Kochi resident N J Johny. BJP state president K Surendran received the letter and handed it over to the police last week.

What does the letter state?

The intelligence report read "Last week, President, BJP state committee, Kerala had received a letter written in Malayalam threatening the life of Hon Prime Minister of India by using a suicide bomber."

Jonhy in an interaction with the media claimed that he was innocent "Police have questioned me. I have given them all the details. They cross-checked the handwriting and everything," he said.

Xavier had some personal disagreements with Johny

His family told the police said they suspected another person from the locality, who had some issues with them over some matter related to a church. Police said Xavier had some personal disagreements with Johny and wrote the letter to trap him.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sethu Raman said 2,060 police personnel had been deployed in Kochi city as part of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. He also said that around 20,000 participants are expect to take part in the PM's road show.

(with inputs from PTI)

