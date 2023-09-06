Rohit Sharma is more worried about these two teams than Pakistan
Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan's T20I captain, Najibullah Zadran named as vice-captain
Latest ICC ODI Rankings update after Asia Cup 2018
Recommended Video
Rohit Sharma is more worried about these two teams than Pakistan
Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan's T20I captain, Najibullah Zadran named as vice-captain
Latest ICC ODI Rankings update after Asia Cup 2018
Top News
'You are politicising functioning of Parliament': Govt responds to Sonia Gandhi's letter to PM Modi
CEC reacts to Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' move, says ready for polls as per legal provisions
PM Modi to ministers: Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan remark' needs proper response
Maratha quota row: Those who provide documents will be inducted in OBC's Kunbis, says CM Shinde
When will 'Akhand Bharat' come into existence? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reply | WATCH
OPINION | ‘BHARAT’, NOT ‘INDIA’, WILL BE IN TUNE WITH OUR TRADITION, CULTURE
Latest News
Yesteryear Bollywood actor testifies before court in rape case against businessman
'Dear Mr. Pichai...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares 25-yer-old email interaction with his father
Bihar: Five killed as boat capsizes in Darbhanga district
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 provisional allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in
One Nation One Election: Will Lok Sabha elections be held in 2023?
Women Paraded Naked: A Tribal Women In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh paraded naked by her In-Laws
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will One Nation One Election be approved in the special session of Parliament?
Muqabla: PM Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi...Who will be benefited from One Nation One Election ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
When will 'Akhand Bharat' come into existence? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reply | WATCH
CEC reacts to Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' move, says ready for polls as per legal provisions
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 6, 2023
Court reserves order on police closure report on minor wrestler's complaint against Brij Bhushan
OPINION | ‘BHARAT’, NOT ‘INDIA’, WILL BE IN TUNE WITH OUR TRADITION, CULTURE
BAN vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan record dominating win over Bangladesh in opening Super 4 match
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Weather Forecast: Meteorological department provides major update for Super 4
WATCH | Haris Rauf castles Towhid Hridoy with a 145 kph thunderbolt in PAK vs BAN Asia Cup game
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla return India after 2-day Pakistan visit
Asia Cup 2023: India can become No.1 ODI team if they beat Pakistan in Super Four encounter
Russia’s massive attack on occupied Donetsk kills 16, Zelenskyy shares horrific video
Hugely proud of having Indian roots and links with Hinduism: Rishi Sunak ahead of his India visit
UK to ban Russia's Wagner group, PM Sunak says its barbarism threatens democracy, freedom of world
No form of extremism acceptable in the UK: British PM Rishi Sunak on Khalistani issue
PM Modi to embark on visit to Indonesia for ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits today, why it matters?
Akshay Kumar changes his film The Great Indian Rescue's title amid India-Bharat row
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce after four 'wonderful' years of marriage
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding invitation card goes viral; check out details of their rece
Hindustani classical vocalist Malini Rajurkar dies at 82 due to age-related issues
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Jaskaran Singh fails to answer Rs 7 crore question. Can you?
Yuzvendra Chahal signs up for Kent, set to play last three County Championship matches
Harry Brook's World Cup dream still alive; gets added to England squads for New Zealand and Ireland
ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI set to release almost 400,000 tickets for next phase on September 8
India vs Iraq live streaming details: When and where to watch King's Cup 2023 football match on TV?
Apple iPhone 15 Pro models: How expensive will it be?
Indian-made iPhone 15 to launch globally simultaneously: Know more
Apple gains ground on Samsung as global smartphone leader, reveals market report
PhonePe collaborates with Amitabh Bachchan to elevate SmartSpeaker payment experience
Meta and LG partnership aims to enter Mixed-Reality market, competing with Apple
Aryavarta, Bharat, Hind, India - Know how our country got different names | Explained
Bypolls in 6 states: Decoding first NDA vs I.N.D.I.A battle ahead of 2024
Why is Maratha reservation demand being raised again? Why did SC overrule Maha govt's 2018 decision?
'One Nation, One Election' is not new concept in India: Here's timeline and how it discontinued
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Who is Abdul Karim Telgi and what is this scam all about?
Tarot reading for September 7, 2023: Aries to face professional challenges; know more your sign
Horoscope Today, September 6: Aquarius to get support from workplace; know about other zodiac signs
Tarot Reading Today, September 5: Leo to undergo challenges, know about other zodiac signs
Jupiter retrogrades in Aries: You will see growth in your business; Know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, September 5: Aries to join a political party; know about other zodiac signs
Tracking toddler's eye movement can help detect autism risk early, find studies
Digene gel recalled by Abbott India after DCGI issues advisory
'Opposites attract' happens only in rare cases, claims a new scientific study
People with lung conditions face extra risks from climate change, reveals research
WHO issues alert over fake live drug DEFITELIO in India and Turkey
Jaipur to Jim Corbett: 5 spots to visit near Delhi during the G20 weekend
Janmashtami 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sand sculpture of Lord Krishna at Puri beach
Janmashtami 2023: Peda to Dhaniya Panjiri, 5 prasad recipes for Lord Krishna's bhog
Janmashtami 2023: Creative and trending palki decoration ideas for Kanha Ji
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Ghatkopar to Guruvayur temple, famous dahi handi celebrations in India