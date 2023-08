Updated on: August 21, 2023 0:05 IST

ODI WC 2023: Team India Young Guns like Shefali Varma and Yash Dhull backs Team India for World Cup 2023. See Video

Regarding Team India's hopes in the ODI World Cup 2023, Indian women player Shefali Varma and Indian Under-19 team player and captain Yash Dhull have wished Rohit Sharma's army all the best and have also expressed confidence of winning.