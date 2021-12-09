Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
December 09, 2021

OMG: 'War on Jinnah' starts ahead of UP Polls!

As Uttar Pradesh heads for polls next year, Jinnah seems to have emerged once again and become the latest centre of political debates and remarks. Watch the latest iteration of India TV's OMG on the same.
OMG Politoons Jinnah Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath UP Election 2022 UP Chunav

