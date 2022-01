Updated on: January 25, 2022 16:45 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai | RPN Singh joins BJP: Why Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's trusted aides leaving party

RPN Singh, one of the Congress' biggest face in Uttar Pradesh, dumped the party on Tuesday (January 25, 2022) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh's move has come just days ahead of crucial assembly elections in the state.