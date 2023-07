Updated on: July 05, 2023 23:59 IST

Who Will Win In The 'Ajit Pawar Vs Sharad Pawar' War?

One day match is going on in the politics of Maharashtra. In the first match, Ajit Pawar threw such bouncers, which even his uncle Sharad Pawar could not imagine. Now Sharad Pawar is waiting for the pitch to turn. But as long as his googly will show wonders.