Updated on: July 19, 2023 12:46 IST

What UP ATS Police Asked To Seema Haider In questioning round ?

Seema Haider and husband Sachina Meena were quizzed by the UP ATS for eight hours at the agency’s Noida office on Monday. Latest reports say that the ATS asked around 100 questions. These ranged from their first meeting, PUBG acquaintance and all the people Seema contacted while travelling to India.