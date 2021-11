Updated on: November 08, 2021 14:58 IST

Watch: CM Yogi meets Kairana residents who returned after the migration in 2016

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that peace restored peace in Kairana because of the BJP government's policy of zero-tolerance against crimes. Addressing a public meeting in Kairana, he lashed out at the previous governments and accused them of criminalisation of politics.