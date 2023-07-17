Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Floods: The situation worsens due to the rising water level of Yamuna in Mathura

News Videos

Updated on: July 17, 2023 16:59 IST

UP Floods: The situation worsens due to the rising water level of Yamuna in Mathura

Here the Yamuna river has reached above the danger alert level. Due to which the residential areas of Agra have been submerged.. The temples have been filled with water.
Mathura Flood Up Mathura Up Mathura Today News Yamuna Flood Latest News Delhi Yamuna Flood Yamuna Water Level Yamuna Flood In Delhi Uttar Pradesh News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News