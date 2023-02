Updated on: February 03, 2023 21:17 IST

Sudhanshu Trivedi Vs Gaurav Ballav: Modi's budget.. Economic politics in 2024? | India TV Samvaad budget 2023

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: In India TV's budget dialogue, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said in response to criticism of the budget that those who mourn the Modi government have recited Marcia at least half a dozen times in the last eight years.