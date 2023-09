Updated on: September 07, 2023 23:53 IST

Sudhanshu Trivedi Exclusive: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Those Who Remark on Sanatan Dharma

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a special conversation with India TV, fiercely targeted those who spew venom on Sanatan Dharma. Sudhanshu said that these people want to spread casteism in the country under the guise of Sanatan Dharma.