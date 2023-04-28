Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Updated on: April 28, 2023 23:29 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Does Kejriwal want to convert CM House into PM House?

Kejriwal House Row: Today the game turned. BJP is now searching for Kejriwal's old videos. Kejriwal is trapped in the bungalow. Actually, Kejriwal is more trapped in the affair of his old talks.
news arvind kejriwal sudhanshu trivedi sambit patra

