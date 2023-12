Updated on: December 06, 2023 13:29 IST

Sudhanshu Trivedi: “Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” jabs Congress over India’s economic growth

Weighing in on India's growth rate during a debate on the state of the national economy amid the prevailing global challenges in the Rajya Sabha on Day 2 of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the country's robust GDP numbers reflect the “growth rate of Hindutva”.