State Investigation Agency Jammu attaches property of absconding LeT terrorist in Rajouri

In a major blow to the terror module in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency Jammu has attached the property worth lakhs of Rupees of an absconding terrorist in Manjakote tehsil, Rajouri district, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), said an official statement on Friday.

The absconding terrorist has been identified as Abdul Hameed Khan, a resident of Rajouri’s Panjgrain. “FIR No. 05/2021 u/s 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P)A, Section 3 of Official Secret Act, 201 IPC of P/S, JIC/SIA Jammu was registered against him along with other associates namely, Mohd Rafiq Khan, resident of Panjgrain, Rajouri and Gurpal Singh, resident of city Sunam District Sangrur, Punjab”, the statement said.

Who is Abdul Hameed Khan?

According to the statement, the Khan had left India and sneaked into Pakistan for arms training along with other youths of Rajouri in 1992 and is presently operating from Pakistan under LeT outfit. "He is also instrumental in a number of terrorist attacks/activities in District Rajouri. He is responsible for activating the Sleeper cells and attracting the gullible youths to join the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit through Over Ground workers of LeT with the motive for waging the war against Republic of India," the release added.

"The said property has been identified by local revenue staff and found recorded in the name of said absconding terrorist. Now the said land has been attached u/s 33 UA(P) Act," it said.

Earlier in February this year, the National Investigation Agency attached four properties of similar number of terrorists in Handwara. They also seized Rs 2.27 crore cash in the Handwara narco-terrorism case, involving two terrorist outfits- LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Notably, the investigation agencies are targeting the funding network of the terrorists who have been fueling the incidents of terrorism in the Union Territory.

(With ANI Inputs)

