Updated on: January 11, 2024 19:18 IST

Sooryagayathri reacts as PM Modi shares Ram Bhajan video ahead of Ram temple consecration| Exclusive

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi shared singer Sooryagayathri's Ram Bhajan video on his social media platform. Here's an exclusive interview with Sooryagayathri on how she feels, her music journey and when is she planning to visit Ayodhya.