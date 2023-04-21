Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Updated on: April 21, 2023 23:34 IST

Shaista Parveen News: Shaista is not reachable. Guddu is out of radar.

Where is Shaista Parveen, Guddu? Muslim: Who will be the new leader of Mafia Don Atiq Ahmed's gang? Atiq's wife has not been caught yet. Atiq's bomber, Guddu, is off the radar of the Muslim police.
