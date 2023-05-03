Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
  5. SCO Summit India 2023: Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto will land in Goa tomorrow at 4:30 PM

Updated on: May 03, 2023 17:08 IST

SCO Summit India 2023:Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is coming to Goa tomorrow. Bilawal's chartered flight will land in Goa tomorrow at 4.30 PM.
