  5. Rajasthan Politics: Political tussle escalates between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Updated on: January 16, 2023 12:43 IST

Rajasthan Politics: Political tussle started between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

THE feud between senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has escalated again. What led to fight between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot?
