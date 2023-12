Updated on: December 25, 2023 15:14 IST

"Rahul Gandhi should not do PR…": K Kavitha lashes out at Congress

BRS MLC K Kavitha lashed out at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. She said Rahul Gandhi should not do PR and Congress should forget all promises as soon as it wins the election. She further mentioned, "Rahul Gandhi should not do PR with his ‘Jodo Yatra’ but stand for what he says…