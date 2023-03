Updated on: March 04, 2023 8:47 IST

Rahul Gandhi on Modi: Rahul's spying.. Democracy in danger? | PM Modi | Cambridge University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has responded to Rahul Gandhi's love for China in Cambridge. "They are targeting us on foreign soil. In fact, questions are now being raised on the speech given by Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University.