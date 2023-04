Updated on: April 13, 2023 10:05 IST

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Case: Rahul Gandhi's petition will be heard in Surat court today

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Case: Hearing will be held today on the petition of Rahul Gandhi, who has been convicted in the defamation case by the Surat court. Rahul has demanded a stay on the sentence from the court. On which today the court can give a decision after hearing all the parties.