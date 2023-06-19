Monday, June 19, 2023
     
  5. PM Modi US Visit: Special preparations for PM Modi's state visit ..Indian community desperate

Updated on: June 19, 2023 12:22 IST

PM Modi US Visit: Special preparations for PM Modi's state visit ..Indian community desperate

People of the Indian community in Washington took out Ekta Yatra with posters of PM Modi in hand… Hundreds of NRIs participated in this yatra. So preparations are also going on for the celebration of the ninth International Yoga Day.
