Updated on: April 01, 2024 10:58 IST

PM Modi rains fire on Congress over Katchatheevu Island: Maa Bharti Ka Ek Ang Kaat Diya | India TV

Launching an attack on Congress over the Katchatheevu Island, PM Modi during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on March 31, PM Modi said that Congress and its INIDA bloc’s allies cut off a part of “Maa Bharti” and separated it from India.